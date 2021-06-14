One Settled, One Fined

The estate of ROBERT CUMMINGS TOOLE, through personal representative KAREN L. TOOLE, has agreed to a Consent Decree with the FCC resolving public file violations at KBCK-A and KQRV/DEER LODGE, MT and K257AF/BUTTE, MT. The licensee filed license renewal applications disclosing that the stations had not been in compliance with online public file rules. The agreement has the stations implementing a compliance plan and does not assess a fine.

But JONES COMMUNICATIONS LTD, licensee of WVFG/UNIONTOWN, AL, has been hit with a $3,000 fine by the Commission for failure to timely file a license renewal application. The licensee has neither replied to a Notice of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture nor paid the fine.

