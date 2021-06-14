Exclusive May 2021 PPM Analysis

What torments did the MAY survey unleash on an unsuspecting radio industry? Did numbers go down for no explainable reason? What stations were on the rise thanks to some unseen force? Well, The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with the wizards behind the curtain at XTRENDS – are here to pull the levers, twist the dials, and ‘splain some of this stuff. The survey began innocently enough on APRIL 29th and ended in a flurry on MAY 26th. In between there were no long holiday weekends, an ode to mom, and millions of vaccines. Time to get busy…

NEW YORK: Overture, Hit The Lite…

To the surprise of absolutely no one, iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM) was the leading 6+ station. This was the station’s seventh win in a row (6.3-6.7). It also continued its reign as the cume leader (3,211,300-3,440,300) with a 7.1% increase. The market was up by 3.0%. There were a few minor changes in the stations next in line. MEDIACO Urban AC WBLS stood alone at #2 (6.1-6.3) while its former partner in that space – AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS-F – stepped down to #3 as it ended a two-book surge (6.1-5.7). SBS Tropical WSKQ (MEGA 97.9) repeated at #4 (5.1-5.1) while iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3) remained at #5 (4.5-4.6). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHTZ (Z100) was flat for the third straight survey (4.1-4.1), but that was enough to move the station up to #6. NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO N/T WNYC moved down to #7 with its lowest mark since OCTOBER (4.3-3.9).

There was precious little change in the composition of the 25-54 leaderboard. WLTW bounced back from a down book to notch its ninth win in a row. A flat WSKQ was back at #2 but was more than a share off the lead. WBLS inched up to #3 as the station landed its largest share in over a year. This pushed WCBS-F – which had its first down book since the big guy was in town – down to #4. WHTZ had a small loss but remained at #5 while a flat WNYC was in at #6 again.

WSKQ continued to run roughshod over the 18-34 demo. Though the station lost most of last month’s large increase, it was #1 for the fifth book in a row. It also led a trio of stations at #2 by two shares. About that grouping. All three moved up to forge the tie by various methods. MEDIACO Top 40/R WQHT (HOT 97) stepped up from #3 with a slight share loss. WHTZ was up from #4 with a slightly smaller share loss, while WLTW advanced from #5 with a small increase. The former occupant of that position – WCBS-F – dipped to #5 as it ended a robust four-book surge. iHEARTMEDIA Rhythmic AC WKTU had its best outing in over a year. This pushed the station from #10 to #6 and into a tie with a flat WBLS.

The top five positions 18-49 were in the same position as the last survey. WLTW was up slightly as it won for the seventh book in a row. A flat WSKQ was in the #2 place position, also for the seventh straight survey. WCBS-F repeated at #3 with a small loss, while WBLS remained at #4, also with a small share loss. WHTZ was at #5 again as it too had a small loss. WKTU came dangerously close to crashing the top five as it advanced from a tie at #9 to #6 with its best book in over a year.

LOS ANGELES: Oh So Close

The race for top 6+ honors was decided by the slimmest of possible margins. AUDACY Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101) was the top dog for the fourth book in a row (5.9-5.3). However, it was hearing footsteps from iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST which stepped up to #2 as it ended a four-book slide (5.0-5.2). KOST also reclaimed the cume crown (2,228,500-2,290,900) with a 2.8% increase. The market was up by 1.2%. iHEARTMEDIA Talk KFI-A slipped to #3 with its lowest share since the maids were a-milkin’ (5.7-4.8). AUDACY Urban AC KTWV has gotten comfortable at #4 as it repeats that rank for the seventh time in a row (4.3-4.5). iHEARTMEDIA[MS1] Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MY FM) moved up to #5 with its best book since OCTOBER (3.9-4.1). It just edged out UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5) which inched up to #6 (3.8-4.0). AUDACY Adult Hits KCBS (93.1 JACK FM) slipped to #7 (4.2-3.9).

The 25-54 tilt was being decided by some very slim margins as the top five stations were all within a half share of each other. KOST had its best Frosty-free share in over a year to move up to #1. This ended the four-book winning streak for KRTH which dipped to #2 with its lowest share since Santa was on his surfboard. KLVE advanced to #3 with its best outing since OCTOBER. KCBS slid to #4 with a slight share loss. It was partnered with the stationary iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KIIS[AD2] which was up slightly.

There was a whole lot of movement in the 18-34 ranks. However, one constant remained – iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7) continued its dominant ways. The station was #1 for the fourth straight survey. Even though it had its first down book since DECEMBER, it maintained a two-plus share lead over the rest of the contenders. KRTH remained at #2, but with its smallest share since DECEMBER. It was forced to share the moment with KIIS which moved up from a tie at #5 as it bounced back from a down book. This duo was just ahead of a pair of stations at #4. KOST dipped from #3 with a small share loss while iHEARTMEDIA Urban KRRL (REAL 92.3) turned it up from a tie at #11 with its best performance since DECEMBER. MERUELO Classic Rock KLOS slipped to #6 with a small share loss. The station that used to be amped up – AUDACY Top 40/M KNOU (97.1 NOW!) had its highest share in over a year, which led to a seven-spot improvement to #7. KBIG and SBS Regional Mexican KLAX (97.9 LA RAZA) had been tied at #5. KBIG fell to #8 and KLAX fell to #9, sharing that spot with KXOL and KCBS.

KLVE posted its best 18-49 share in over a year and that launched the station from a tie at #4 to #1. This put a halt to the three-book winning streak for KRTH which stepped down to #2. It was tied with KOST which held steady with a slight share loss. A flat KYSR moved down to #4 while the two stations that had been tied at #6 moved up in unison to #5. That would be KIIS and KLAX. UNIVISION Regional Mexican KSCA (LA 101.9) fell from a tie at #4 to a tie at #10.

CHICAGO: Top Heavy

The 6+ arena was a version of the Champions League as it was dominated – again – by a small handful of stations. To put a finer point on it, these five stations were the only ones to top a four share. iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WVAZ (V103) lined up in victory formation for the third book in a row (6.9-7.1). It held a commanding lead over AUDACY News WBBM-A which remained at #2 but with its smallest share in over a year (6.3-5.9). iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM) remained at #3 (5.6-5.8). It was also the cume leader for the seventh straight survey (1,294,300-1,264,700) despite a 2.3% decline. The market grew by a modest 1.0%. HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE) continued to idle at #4 with its third straight up book (5.1-5.4). Next in line was WBEZ ALLIANCE N/T WBEZ which repeated at #5 but with its lowest share since OCTOBER (4.9-4.2).

For the fourth book in a row, UNIVISION Regional Mexican WOJO (QUÉ[MS3] BUENA 105.1) was the leading station 25-54. However, the station had its lowest total since AUGUST, which opened the door for WVAZ to move up and claim a share of first place. WDRV was off slightly as it dipped to #3 while WLIT advanced to #4 with its first up book since it was playing all those yule songs. HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX) posted its lowest score in over a year but remained at #5. It was just ahead of iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKSC (103.5 KISS FM) which ended a two-book slide as it stepped up to #6. WBEZ fell from #4 to #10.

There was quite a bit of flux in the 18-34 competition. WVAZ emerged as the market leader with its best numbers since everything was jolly. By comparison, exactly a year ago, the station was sitting at #22. AUDACY Top 40/M WBBM-F (B96) had its best performance since SEPTEMBER to move up two slots to #2. It was a half share off the lead. This ended the three-book winning streak for WKSC which slid to #3. CUMULUS Alternative WKQX was up for the third straight survey as it moved from a tie at #6 to #4. This was the station’s first visit to the top five since SEPTEMBER. Last month, WLIT and UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WVIV (93.5 LATINO MIX) were tied at #12. Both had the identical huge increase to remain an item but at the more preferred #5 position. WTMX fell five places to #10 and was tied with WOJO. WBEZ slid from #3 to tie at #14.

For the first time since NOVEMBER, WVAZ was the #1 station 18-49. That meant the station owned or shared the lead in all four demos. After a three-book stay at the top spot, WOJO slipped to #2. The stations were less than a half share apart. WDRV repeated at #3 with a slight share loss. WKSC stepped up to #4 with a slight share increase. WBBM-A had its best book in over a year as it leapt from a tie at #11 to #5. Also making a big jump was WLIT which ended a four-book slide to move from #13 to #6. WBEZ dropped from #4 to #14.

SAN FRANCISCO: Words Matter

Now more than ever, right? In the case of the 6+ ratings, the top three stations aren’t worrying about ASCAP[AD4] royalties. KQED INC. N/T KQED was #1 for the fifth book in a row though the station posted its lowest share since SEPTEMBER (8.8-8.2). AUDACY News KCBS-A was in its customary #2 position as it ended a three-book down trend (6.1-6.4). Thanks to a very surprising GIANTS season, CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A stepped up to #3 with its highest offensive output in over a year (4.3-5.1). The leading music station this month was BONNEVILLE AC KOIT which held steady at #4 (4.3-4.5). It also had the highest cume for the seventh straight survey (1,013,800-1,050,500) – a gain of 3.6%. The market was up by 0.5%. iHEARTMEDIA AC KISQ (98.1 THE BREEZE) slipped to #5 (4.5-4.3). Not far behind was BONNEVILLE Urban AC KBLX which advanced three spaces to #6 with its highest mark in over a year (3.1-4.2).

Two stations were in control of the 25-54 space. This time BONNEVILLE Top 40/M KMVQ (99.7 NOW) came out on top by landing its largest share in over a year. KQED has been the demo leader over the last four books, but has also been on a four-book down trend. It slipped to #2. That said, this pair of stations led the rest of the field by about two shares. Moving up to #3 was AUDACY Hot AC KLLC (ALICE @97.3) which had its largest share in over a year. KOIT slipped to #4 with a small share loss while KCBS-A repeated at #5 as it ended a three-book slide. The next closest group of stations threatening to join the top five were about a share off the pace.

KOIT was last #1 18-34 in JANUARY, likely as a result of the holiday hangover. The station dropped as low as #7 since then but has slowly been coming back. This time it landed at #1 by a full share over KMVQ which repeated at #2 but with a modest loss. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R KMEL went from first to third as it landed its lowest total in over a year. It was tied with KISQ which was up slightly. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KYLD (WILD 94.9) dipped to #5 with a slight decrease. It was tied with iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KIOI (STAR 101.3) which stepped up from a tie at #6 with a slight increase.

KMVQ captured the 18-49 flag for the fifth straight survey and ended a three-book downtrend in the process. KQED repeated at #2 with a small loss and trailed the leader by close to two shares. KOIT remained at #3 with a slight loss while the two stations formerly known as #4 split up their act. KLLC remained in place with its best outing in over a year while KMEL dipped to #5 with a slight loss.

DALLAS-FT.WORTH: Tighter And Tighter

The 6+ paradigm took a turn towards the unusual, at least for this market. First, not one single station topped a five share – for the second straight survey. Second, the top seven stations were all within a share of each other. Your new #1 was AUDACY Classic Hits KLUV which moved up from a tie at #3 with its best book in exactly a year (4.4-4.9). iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR[MS5] 102.1) went from a tie at #6 to #2 (4.1-4.4) and was tied with CUMULUS Country KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3) which remained in place (4.6-4.4). Last month iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZPS (LONESTAR 92.5) had a strong showing that drove the station from #7 to #1. This time, it surrendered all of that increase (4.8-4.3) as it dropped down to #4. It was tied with AUDACY Adult Hits KJKK (100.3 JACK FM) which slipped from a tie at #3 (4.4-4.3). SALEM Christian Contemporary KLTY remained at #6 (4.1-4.0). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KHKS (106.1 KISS FM) fell four slots to #7 with its lowest mark in over a year (4.4-3.9). iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KDMX (NOW 102.9) moved up to tie at #8 (3.7-3.8). It also reclaimed the cume title (1,194,400-1,188,500) with a decrease of 0.5%. The market was off by 0.9%.

There was a bit more separation in the 25-54 ranks as KJKK ran away with the title for the fifth straight survey. KLUV advanced three squares to #2 with its highest score in over a year and was better than a half share behind the leader. SERVICE Urban KKDA (K104) had its best book since JULY as it stepped up to #3. A flat KSCS dipped to #4 while KHKS dropped three places to #5 – its lowest rank in this demo in over a year. Last survey KDGE and CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A (THE TICKET) were tied at #11. The stations had the same strong increase to remain a duo but at the loftier perch of #6. UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLNO (QUÉ[MS6] BUENA 94.1) slid to #8 with a slight share loss and was tied with KZPS.

Despite the somewhat dire news from the previous demos KHKS remained #1 18-34 for the fourth book in a row. KKDA repeated at #2 with its best book in exactly a year and trailed the leader by just under a share. iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE) flew from a tie at #7 to #3 with its second straight solid share increase. Three stations were hanging around the #4 watering hole. KLNO remained in place with a modest share loss while KSCS dipped from #3 with its smallest share since JUNE. URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBFB (97.9 THE BEAT) stepped up from #5 despite a small share loss.

Two books ago KJKK and KHKS were tied at #2 18-49. Last month they were cojoined at #1. This time the stations went their separate ways. KJKK retained the crown with a slight increase while KHKS slipped to #2 with a modest share loss. It was just ahead of #3 KKDA which was up slightly. KLUV posted its largest share in over a year as it rose from #10 to #4. KLNO moved up to #5 with a slight increase and was paired with KEGL which dipped from a tie at #4 with a slight decrease. KSCS fell from a tie at #4 to #7 and was tied with KDMX.

We’re just getting started. After a pause for a message from our sponsors – The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – we’ll be back with more ratings mayhem. Our next big issue will feature HOUSTON, WASHINGTON, D.C., ATLANTA, PHILADELPHIA, and BOSTON. Don’t miss it!

Before you click away, head on over to our blog page and sign up. It literally could change your life. Check it out here: www.ResearchDirectorInc.com/Hot-Topics

About Research Director, Inc.: Research Director, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. We help radio stations’ programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research. For more information, visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com, call (410) 295-6619, or e-mail info@ResearchDirectorInc.com or sallan@ResearchDirectorInc.com.









« see more Net News