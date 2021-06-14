Bouvard

This week's WESTWOOD ONE blog post by Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD cites a MOFFETNATHANSON study of NIELSEN TV ratings to tout network radio's ability to increase ad campaigns' reach as TV ratings suffer.

The MOFFETTNATHANSON study shows non-live cable audiences are down 49% since 2011 and broadcast network non-live audiences are down 44%; The study also shows drops in linear TV audiences across the board, even in older demographics. BOUVARD also cites NIELSEN MEDIA IMPACT data showing that shifting 10% of a media plan from TV to digital and social did not add to a campaign's reach, and moving 20% to Connected TV only generates an 8% increase in reach at high cost, but that adding network radio generates significant increases in reach at various levels of investment, with PROCTER & GAMBLE as a case study in which network radio has provided a 38% average lift to P&G's TV reach across their brands.

