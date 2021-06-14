Nothing New

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC databases as of mid-afternoon (ET) MONDAY (6/14).

In non-sale filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were RADIO WORKS, INC. (KCXY/EAST CAMDEN, AR, reduced power due to transmitter failure) and PORTLAND RADIO PROJECT (KSFL-LP/PORTLAND, OR, temporary location while vacating licensed site for repairs).

FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. has requested a Silent STA for WMTT-F/HORSEHEADS, NY while it moves to a new site.

GARRY WING's DESERT BROADCASTERS LLC has closed on the sale of News-Talk KKGX-A-K256CU (920 KGX)/PALM SPRINGS, CA and Easy Listening KWXY-A-K222DA/CATHEDRAL CITY, CA to LOUIE COMELLA's IVOX MEDIA LLC for $105,000.

And THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF AMERICAN UNIVERSITY, owners of WAMU/WASHINGTON, have closed on the sale of WAMU rebroadcast signal WRAU/OCEAN CITY, MD to ATLANTIC GATEWAY COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $650,000. The buyer owns Contemporary Christian WGTS/TAKOMA PARK-WASHINGTON.

