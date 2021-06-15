The KVJ Show

HUBBARD Hot AC WRMF (97.9 WRMF)/WEST PALM BEACH’s long-running morning stars THE KVJ SHOW (KEVIN, VIRGINIA & JASON) played host to a very special surprise guest this past FRIDAY (6/11), when a star from season 15 ABC-TV’s THE BACHELORETTE series, TYLER CAMERON, popped into the studio.

CAMERON, who is a local from JUPITER, and longtime fan of KVJ, even fessed up to having been crushing on VIRGINIA since he was in the fourth grade. Topics covered included his new local business ventures, and, of course, questions about his current relationship status.

Watch the video here.

« see more Net News