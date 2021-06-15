Judges

The RADIO MERCURY AWARDS have named the members of the 2021 Final Round Jury.

The judges, joining Chief Judge ROBIN FITZGERALD, Chief Creative Officer of BBDO ATLANTA, include:

DAGGER ATLANTA Assoc. Creative Dir./Copywriter ADIA BETTS

VMLY&R NEW YORK Exec. Creative Dir. NATHALIE BROWN

MISCHIEF NY Partner/Exec. Dir. BIANCA GUIMARAES

Freelance Copywriter/Creative Dir. PAUL JOHNSON

BBDO ATLANTA VP/Creative Dir. DERRICK OGILVIE

FCB CHICAGO EVP/Chief Creative Officer ANDRÉS ORDÓÑEZ

CAMPBELL EWALD DETROIT/NEW YORK Exec. Creative Dir. ALEJANDRO ORTIZ

R/GA SVP/Exec. Creative Dir. SHANNON WASHINGTON

BURRELL COMMUNICATIONS GROUP CHICAGO Chief Creative Officer LEWIS WILLIAMS

VMLY&R ATLANTA Exec. Creative Dir. SHERMAN WINFIELD

Find out more about entries and the competition at radiomercuryawards.com.

