Radio Mercury Awards 2021 Final Round Jury Members Named
June 15, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
The RADIO MERCURY AWARDS have named the members of the 2021 Final Round Jury.
The judges, joining Chief Judge ROBIN FITZGERALD, Chief Creative Officer of BBDO ATLANTA, include:
DAGGER ATLANTA Assoc. Creative Dir./Copywriter ADIA BETTS
VMLY&R NEW YORK Exec. Creative Dir. NATHALIE BROWN
MISCHIEF NY Partner/Exec. Dir. BIANCA GUIMARAES
Freelance Copywriter/Creative Dir. PAUL JOHNSON
BBDO ATLANTA VP/Creative Dir. DERRICK OGILVIE
FCB CHICAGO EVP/Chief Creative Officer ANDRÉS ORDÓÑEZ
CAMPBELL EWALD DETROIT/NEW YORK Exec. Creative Dir. ALEJANDRO ORTIZ
R/GA SVP/Exec. Creative Dir. SHANNON WASHINGTON
BURRELL COMMUNICATIONS GROUP CHICAGO Chief Creative Officer LEWIS WILLIAMS
VMLY&R ATLANTA Exec. Creative Dir. SHERMAN WINFIELD
Find out more about entries and the competition at radiomercuryawards.com.