Last Episode Looms

TEGNA NBC affiliate WKYC-TV/CLEVELAND's WKYC STUDIOS and 3NEWS INVESTIGATES' "BOMB CITY U.S.A." podcast is posting its last of four episodes on JUNE 17th. The show, created, written and hosted by investigative reporter RACHEL POLANSKY, looks at CLEVELAND's underworld in the 1970s, with the title referring to CLEVELAND being the most bombed city in the U.S. in 1976.

POLANSKY said, “I’ve spent the last year researching and interviewing people who didn’t initially want to be interviewed. But they’re older now. Most of them are in their 80s, and they have nothing to lose. They have stories, and their stories are worth listening to.”

