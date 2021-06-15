Monte A. Melnick: Gabba Gabbay Hey!

STEREO DINNER, a new special intimate event for rock fans, will launch with RAMONES Recollection Dinner, featuring former band tour manager MONTE A. MELNICK and LENNY KAYE at MANHATTAN eatery BAR PRIMI located on JOEY RAMONE PLACE, JUNE 24th. All tickets have been sold out.

MELNICK, RAMONES tour manager from 1974 to 1996 and co-author of the acclaimed "On The

Road With The RAMONES," will serve up a three-course dinner with fans. PATTI SMITH guitarist and noted rock aficionado LENNY KAYE will host the event.

MELNICK was with the RAMONES from the very early CBGB dates to the final show in 1996, touring the world in more than 2,200 shows, working his way up to be their tour manager. Before the pandemic, MELNICK was the in-house manager at the QUEENS THEATRE IN THE PARK, the. He also served as the Audio Visual Supervisor at the NEW YORK HALL OF SCIENCE for more than 16 years. In the early '70s as a bass player, MELNICK was a signed artist with the rock band THIRTY DAYS OUT, with two albums on REPRISE/WARNER BROS.

As musician, writer, and record producer, LENNY KAYE has been intimately involved with the creative impulse that marks the music. He has been a guitarist for poet-rocker PATTI SMITH since her band’s inception more than 30 years ago, and is the co-author of "WAYLON," the life story of WAYLON JENNINGS. He has worked in the studio with such artists as SUZANNE VEGA, JIM CARROLL, SOUL ASYLUM, KRISTEN HERSH and ALLEN GINSBERG. His seminal anthology of '60s garage-rock, "Nuggets," has long been regarded as defining a genre.

For more information on STEREO DINNER, visit stereodinner.com.

« see more Net News