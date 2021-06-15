Dick Ervasti, R.I.P.

One of the most talented VO professionals, DICK ERVASTI has passed away at just 66 years old following complications of a stroke that he’d suffered on MAY 29th … he never fully recovered. ALL ACCESS sends condolences to his wife MARY and his many friends.

DICK ERVASTI has a legacy of having been one of the world's most recognized power voice talents. His voice has appeared in over 56 wide-release trailers, including "Les Miserables," "The Great Gatsby," "Star Wars-Clone Wars," "Lord of The Rings," "Spiderman 3" and "Pirates/At World's End" and so many more.

Based in MINNEAPOLIS, ERVASTI created ERVASTI AND COMPANY WORLDWIDE where he developed and had oversight of end-to-end logic, investment, and risk management strategies for the firm's trading, as well as analysis and recommendation of private equity placements.

His most recent creative work before his full retirement included TV promos for the SUNDANCE CHANNEL and segment narration for NFL FILMS. During the last four years, he had been developing an internet group of stations under the “SuperRadio” banner.

Check out DICK’s VO Demo from DECEMBER, 2020:





