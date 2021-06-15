Mary Fork

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA taps MARY FORK as Market Pres./Chief Revenue Officer for SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN, which includes KALAMAZOO and BATTLE CREEK. She will report to SVP TODD LAWLEY.

“From the first time I spoke to MARY it was clear that the ability to coach, lead and execute a multi-platform strategy is in her DNA. She possesses a unique skillset that will allow her to bring our world class set of digital and local broadcast solutions to the market with the mission of making TOWNSQUARE/KALAMAZOO-BATTLE CREEK the #1 local media company in SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN,” commented LAWLEY.

"I am beyond excited to be returning home to SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN and joining the TOWNSQUARE MEDIA family. What compelled me to join TOWNSQUARE is not only the full-service digital marketing capabilities and incredible local media brands, but the way TOWNSQUARE goes to market and its Digital First strategy. I was completely impressed when I saw how TOWNSQUARE's campaigns have full transparency, true optimization and industry leading attribution. With the unmatched product power and campaign management integrity of TOWNSQUARE, I knew I needed to join this winning team,” said FORK.

COO/Local Media ERIK HELLUM added, “I have been very impressed with MARY’s experience, multi-platform knowledge, passion and positivity. She is excited to make KALAMAZOO and SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN her home, and work with our talented TOWNSQUARE team to do great things.”

