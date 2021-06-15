Testing 1-2-3...

FEMA and the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION will hold a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) at 2:20p (ET) on AUGUST 11th.

The test, the sixth nationwide EAS test, will last about one minute; a backup date of AUGUST 25th has been designated in the event of widespread severe weather or other event necessitating cancellation of the test.

« see more Net News