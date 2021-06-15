Honoree

PROCTER & GAMBLE (P&G) will receive the Corporate Leadership Award from the NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION (NABLF) during the CELEBRATION OF SERVICE TO AMERICA AWARDS, to be issued on a television special airing on broadcast TV stations on JULY 10th.

“Through products, programs and philanthropy, P&G generously provides for vulnerable communities and individuals in need,” said NABLF Pres. MICHELLE DUKE. “In honor of P&G’s commitment to building a better world today and for the next generation, we are pleased to present them with our Corporate Leadership Award.”

“P&G people believe we have a responsibility to society,” said P&G Chief Communications Officer DAMON JONES. “We will continue to step up and step forward to use our reach and resources to be both a force for good and a force for growth in a way that will have a lasting, positive impact on people and communities around the world.”

« see more Net News