Radio and TV personality SAM ALEX, host of the self-syndicated "The Sam Alex Show," is once again bringing his media masterclass, "Camp Broadcast," to his hometown of CHICAGO on MONDAY, JULY 12 through FRIDAY, JULY 16th. The class allows high school and college-aged aspiring journalists and broadcasters the opportunity to interview celebrities and learn from media experts. Set to join ALEX are network news correspondent DEAN REYNOLDS, NBA player and NBC Sports CHICAGO analyst KENDALL GILL, WLS/CHICAGO PD STEPHANIE TICHENOR, CHICAGO WHITE SOX announcer ANDY MASUR, WKQX/CHICAGO morning host BRIAN HADDAD, WTMX/CHICAGO afternoon host CHRIS PETLAK, Team USA Olympic diver CHRISTINA LOUKAS, NBC 5/CHICAGO Sports Anchor MIKE BERMAN and musicians JENNY TOLMAN, LEXIE HAYDEN and more.

Previous guests at ALEX's annual camp include TV broadcaster SCOTT HAMILTON, "ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT's" CASSIE DILAURA, ESPN's DAVE LENO and JORDAN BERNFIELD, media coach AUDRA LOWE, "NASHVILLE INSIDER's" ADAM WURTZEL, and RADIO DISNEY's BETSY SPINA (NET NEWS 6/23/2020).

Find more information on "Camp Broadcast" here.

