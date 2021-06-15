Honorees announced

LUKE COMBS, DAN + SHAY, TOBY KEITH, LADY A, LORETTA LYNN and RASCAL FLATTS are among those who will be celebrated with special “ACM Honors,” the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) announced this morning (6/15). The “14th Annual ACM Honors” show will return to NASHVILLE’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM on WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25th, where the awards not typically handed out during the televised “ACM Awards” are presented, including the Studio Recording Awards.

Additional honorees this year include the KEN BURNS documentary “Country Music,” television executive RAC CLARK, former record label executive JOE GALANTE, producer/songwriter ROSS COPPERMAN, and songwriters HILLARY LINDSEY (winning ACM Songwriter of the Year for the second consecutive year), GRETCHEN PETERS and the late CURLY PUTNAM. JAY JOYCE was named Producer of the Year. The “ACM Honors” special award winners are voted on by the ACM Board of Directors.

The ticket pre-sale for ACM professional members begins THURSDAY, JUNE 17th at 10a (CT) using a code that will be emailed to members prior to that date. Tickets for the general public will be available at TICKETMASTER.com beginning FRIDAY, JUNE 18th at 10a (CT).

The ACM additionally announced TODAY that its annual “Party For A Cause” celebration will happen in AUGUST, taking place in NASHVILLE for the first time, with more details to be announced soon. The event has historically been centered around the televised “ACM Awards” show, held in LAS VEGAS prior to the pandemic. The event benefits the ACM’s philanthropic arm, ACM LIFTING LIVES.

Following are all of this year's honorees. In the Studio Recording and Industry categories, this year’s show will recognize winners for the past two years, since the 2020 show could not be held as a result of the pandemic.

Special Award Honorees:

ACM CLIFFIE STONE Icon Award – JOE GALANTE and RASCAL FLATTS

ACM GARY HABER LIFTING LIVES Award – LADY A and ROSS COPPERMAN

ACM GENE WEED Milestone Award – LUKE COMBS

ACM JIM REEVES International Award – DAN + SHAY

ACM MAE BOREN AXTON Service Award - RAC CLARK

ACM MERLE HAGGARD Spirit Award – TOBY KEITH

ACM Poet's Award – LORETTA LYNN, GRETCHEN PETERS and (posthumously) CURLY PUTNAM

TEX RITTER Film Award – KEN BURNS’ “Country Music”

ACM Songwriter of the Year Award – HILLARY LINDSEY

ACM will be celebrating the “55th ACM Awards” Industry and Studio Recording Award winners along with newly-announced winners of the Studio Recording Awards for the “56th ACM Awards.”

56th ACM Awards (2020 Studio Recording Award Winners):

Bass Player of the Year: TONY LUCIDO

Drummer of the Year: AARON STERLING

Guitar Player of the Year: J.T. CORENFLOS (awarded posthumously)

Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year: DAVE COHEN

Specialty Instrument(s) Player of the Year: ILYA TOSHINSKIY

Steel Guitar Player of the Year (tie): DAN DUGMORE & MIKE JOHNSON

Audio Engineer of the Year: F. REID SHIPPEN

Producer of the Year: JAY JOYCE

55th ACM Awards (2019 Industry Award Winners, previously announced (NET NEWS 12/8/20)):

CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER: THE JOINT:TULSA – TULSA, OK

CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA: MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA – LAS VEGAS

FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR: HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW & RODEO – HOUSTON

FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR: TORTUGA MUSIC FESTIVAL – FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

CLUB OF THE YEAR: JOE'S LIVE – ROSEMONT, IL

THEATER OF THE YEAR: THE BEACON THEATRE – NEW YORK

OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR: RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE – MORRISON, CO

ARENA OF THE YEAR: MADISON SQUARE GARDEN – NEW YORK

DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR: GIL CUNNINGHAM – NESTE LIVE!

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR: BRIAN O’CONNELL – LIVE NATION

55th ACM AWARDS (2019 Studio Recording Award Winners, previously announced (NET NEWS 12/8/20)):

Bass Player of the Year: JIMMIE LEE SLOAS

Drummer of the Year: MILES McPHERSON

Guitar Player of the Year: ROB McNELLEY

Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year: GORDON MOTE

Specialty Instrument(s) Player of the Year: JENEE FLEENOR

Steel Guitar Player of the Year: PAUL FRANKLIN

Audio Engineer of the Year: JUSTIN NIEBANK

Producer of the Year: BUSBEE (awarded posthumously)





