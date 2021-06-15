A Pair Of New Shows

MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO’s MPR NEWS has announced two new shows and several other changes to its lineup coming later this year.

The new shows include a new daily noon (CT) news show hosted by “MORNING EDITION” local host CATHY WURZER and scheduled for a SEPTEMBER 7th debut, and a weekly book show hosted by 9a news host KERRI MILLER, to air FRIDAYS at 11a (CT) starting SEPTEMBER 10th. MILLER’s 9a anchoring duties are being taken by ANGELA DAVIS, who will move from the 11a hour. WURZER will continue to host “MORNING EDITION” along with the noon news. The current “MPR NEWS PRESENTS” airing at noon daily will continue to air on an occasional basis.

“We are here not only to connect with MINNESOTA, but also to better connect MINNESOTA with itself,” said MPR Pres. DUCHESNE DREW. “We’re being intentional about putting our resources behind the news programming that helps us achieve that goal.”

“I'm so grateful for those who have called in, listened or joined us in studio to discuss and learn about what matters in our state and beyond,” said MILLER. “That curiosity has always inspired me and I'm excited to follow it into new endeavors within MPR and beyond. ANGELA is a long-time friend and I wish her the best as she takes the reins at 9 a.m. I'll be listening and supporting her in her new role in any way that I can.”

“I’m eager to get started on this new opportunity for MPR NEWS WITH ANGELA DAVIS,” said DAVIS. “KERRI has built a devoted audience at 9 a.m., and I’m looking forward to building on that and inviting more Minnesotans to join the conversation about our lives as Minnesotans, as many of us resume our morning routines and commutes.”

“What a gift to be given an hour to create a show that reflects all of MINNESOTA and goes beyond the day’s news to include segments on arts and culture, music, history and life in our state,” said WURZER. “Listen at noon, and you’ll learn things about MINNESOTA you didn’t know before.”

“CATHY, KERRI and ANGELA and their production teams represent a wealth of skill and knowledge in connecting with and informing our listeners,” said MPR News Dir./Programming STEPHANIE CURTIS. “These changes align our teams’ tremendous skills with our vision for serving our audiences, our communities and our state in new ways.”

