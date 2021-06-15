Expansion

STORYCORPS is expanding its personal history project's "ONE SMALL STEP COMMUNITIES" initiative to six more cities, with help from the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING (CPB), which is funding the program's expansion to six public radio stations across the country. The stations include ALASKA PUBLIC MEDIA; HIGH PLAINS PUBLIC RADIO; OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk-Triple A KOSU/STILLWATER-OKLAHOMA CITY; UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA News-Talk-Classical-Jazz KUNR/RENO; VALLEY PUBLIC MEDIA/FRESNO; and VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO. Each station will receive training and recording equipment to interview members of the public from differing political persuasions. Public listening events will be streamed online this FALL.

“Recent polls demonstrate what most of us have already experienced first-hand: that there is a pervasive culture of contempt that threatens the very foundations of our democracy. According to a CBS NEWS poll released earlier this year, more than half of all Americans say the greatest danger to America's way of life comes from their fellow citizens,” said STORYCORPS Founder/Pres. DAVE ISAY. “ONE SMALL STEP aims to remind people of the humanity in all of us, and that it’s hard to hate up close. These communities can model this change for the rest of the country.”

"STORYCORPS uses its innovative approach to sharing stories in its ONE SMALL STEP COMMUNITIES initiative to foster understanding and respect, even among people who deeply disagree," said CPB Pres./CEO PATRICIA HARRISON. “By working with local public radio stations to connect people with different backgrounds and political beliefs, ONE SMALL STEP is helping stations strengthen their communities, one step at a time. CPB is very pleased to support this effort.”

