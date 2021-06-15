Smith (Photo: Shervin Lainez)

MONUMENT RECORDS' CAITLYN SMITH is joining the CMA FOUNDATION, the philanthropic arm of the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION, as its newest Artist Ambassador, alongside previously announced ambassadors JIMMIE ALLEN, RUSSELL DICKERSON, LINDSAY ELL, MADDIE & TAE and ASHLEY McBRYDE. By joining the Artist Ambassador collective, SMITH and other Country stars are committed to improving music education nationwide. As an Artist Ambassador, SMITH will be creating a "Songwriting 101" video course, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look into her songwriting process along with tips and tricks, as well as other initiatives.

"We are thrilled to have CAITLYN SMITH join the CMA FOUNDATION Artist Ambassador Collective and use her voice to continue to amplify the power of music to students and music teachers,” said CMA FOUNDATION Executive Dir. TIFFANY KERNS. “Starting in music from an early age, CAITLYN knows firsthand the positive impact music can have on a student’s life. Her passion and support in driving the CMA FOUNDATION’s mission to ensure that all students have equitable access to quality music education across the U.S. is invaluable.”

“I am so honored to partner with the CMA FOUNDATION as their next Artist Ambassador,” said SMITH. “They are doing incredible, life-changing work ... coming alongside school districts across the country to make sure schools have the resources they need to empower the next generation of musicians, songwriters, engineers, producers and beyond. Without music education, I don’t know where I would be in my own life, and I look forward to collaborating all year with all the amazing music educators and students.”

