Promotes From Within & Adds New Board members

THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT (A2IM), a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit trade organization headquartered in NEW YORK CITY that exists to support and strengthen the independent recorded music sector, has announced a number of in-house promotions, as well as the election of new members to its 2022 board and advisory board. LISA HRESKO, a four-year vet with the company, has been promoted to GM, SHERYL COHEN, the program director behind A2IM’s INDIE WEEK, promoted to Head of Strategic Planning, ALYSSA MARK, promoted to Sr. Director, Label Member Relations, EVAN PLAKE to Sr. Manager, Membership, BRIAN PACRIS to Sr. Manager, Member Services & Partnerships, and ROSS FORD to Senior Manager, Operations.

The three new incoming board members are MARIAH CZAP, Co-GM of YEP ROC; VICTOR ZARAYA, COO of CONCORD; and HEATHER JOHNSON, CEO of NINETY9LIVES, who moves to the full A2IM board from the advisory board. The previous year’s outgoing board members include LAURA BALLANCE, Co-Founder of MERGE RECORDS; TONY KIEWEL, Pres. of SUB POP RECORDS (and current chair of the A2IM Board); and ROSIE LOPEZ, Pres. of TOMMY BOY (a previous chair of the A2IM Board).

Each year, A2IM’s bylaws allow the Pres. and CEO to appoint advisory board members to assist in guiding the direction of the organization. These advisory board members do not have voting status but serve one-year terms in order to broaden the perspective of the board as well as exposing a greater number of members to the activities of the board and the organization.

Joining the advisory board this year are: DAVID HERNANDEZ, CEO of COLONIZE MEDIA INC.; GLEN BARROS, Founder of EXCELERATION MUSIC; TONY ALEXANDER, Pres/Managing Director, MADE IN MEMPHIS ENTERTAINMENT; MARY JUREY, Chief Business Officer at BLUE ÉLAN RECORDS; EILEEN TILSON, VP of Marketing at OH BOY RECORDS; and SUSAN BUSCH, Director of A&R at DOMINO RECORDS & DOMINO PUBLISHING NORTH AMERICA. The two departing advisory board members, LISA SOONG, VP of MOUNTAIN APPLE COMPANY, and ROLAND WILLIAMS, Managing Partner at FAMILIAR TERRITORY.

A2IM's Dr. RICHARD JAMES BURGESS said, “One of the many great things about this job is the opportunity to work so closely with some of the smartest people in our business: our board and advisory board members. I would like to thank TONY KIEWEL, ROSIE LOPEZ, and LAURA BALLANCE for the wisdom and insight they brought to the governance of A2IM. I would also like to thank ROLAND WILLIAMS and LISA SOONG for serving as advisory board members.”

