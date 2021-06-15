Now With Pionaire

BERT WEISS and CHRIS TUFF's PIONARE podcast consultancy and network has added "THE POP CULTURE SHOW" with radio veterans STEVE BARNES, LESLIE FRAM and PAUL "CUBBY" BRYANT to its client roster. The weekly show launched during the pandemic as a limited-run "nostalgia project," but has now become a regular series.

“It’s a huge compliment when a show entrusts PIONAIRE to help them reach their goals,” said WEISS, the syndicated host of "THE BERT SHOW." “THE POP CULTURE SHOW is filled with entertainment veterans, and you can hear that immediately. The chemistry between STEVE, LESLIE and CUBBY is undeniable, it’s fun. They all have unique takes on pop culture -- and they aren’t afraid to share their lives and allow listeners to escape from the real world through their show.”

