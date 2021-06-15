The 43rd Annual BRIC CELEBRATE BROOKLYN Festival has secured DJ, rapper, producer, photographer, and philanthropist DERRICK “D-NICE” JONES along with special guests for a benefit concert at the PROSPECT PARK BANDSHELL. The performance is his only NEW YORK summer engagement, presented by LIVE NATION and happens THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2nd at 7p (ET). He will premier CLUB QUARANTINE LIVE: D-NICE WITH SPECIAL GUESTS, a take on his revolutionary INSTAGRAM LIVE series he hosted every night from his living room during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lineup for the evening will showcase special musical performances by GRAMMY award-winning singer/songwriter STEPHANIE MILLS; politically conscious BRONX Emcee KRS-ONE; GRAMMY award-winning singer/singer/producer ANTHONY HAMILTON; singer/actress MELBA MOORE; widely regarded as one of the most influential Emcee’s in hip hop, BIG DADDY KANE; British singer/songwriter/producer ESTELLE; Motown R&B and Soul group THE ORIGINALS, and more!

Additional artists playing the BRIC CELEBRATE BROOKLYN Fest this year are SKIP MARLEY, MR. EAZI, TROMBONE SHORTY, GLASS ANIMALS,JUNGLEPUSSY, BUFFY SAINTE-MARIE, RITA INDIANA, VIJAY IYER, LIDO PIMIENTA, YAEJI, SAN FERMIN + ATTACCA QUARTET and more.

Pres/BRIC KRISTINA NEWMAN-SCOTT said, “We’re so excited to welcome the legendary D-NICE and Friends to the BRIC CELEBRATE BROOKLYN! stage. As an artist and philanthropist, D-NICE exemplifies the pillars of BRIC’s mission to bring together the community through music and civic-action.”

D-NICE said, “My love for music was born in NYC- in the streets, the vibes, and most importantly the people. I am grateful for the opportunity to stop by BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! this summer to perform with the community and heal together, through music, towards a beautiful reopening."

SVP/LIVE NATION STACIE GEORGE added, “We’re excited to help BRIC bring D-NICE to PROSPECT PARK for his only area appearance. We look forward to working with BRIC to help raise awareness of their great initiatives and bring additional support and performers to the series.”

Tickets for the Fest go on sale FRIDAY, JUNE 18th at 10a (ET). For more info and a full list of dates click here.





« see more Net News