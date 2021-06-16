Gearing Up As Touring Returns

As touring begins to ramp up again, ELEVATION STUDIOS is breaking ground this summer on a campus of soundstages, offices, conference rooms, fabrication workshops, rehearsal studios and creative spaces in the NASHVILLE area, designed to service creators of live entertainment, touring productions, broadcast and new media content. The 26-acre complex is 25 miles from MUSIC CITY, in FAIRVIEW, TN, and will serve as a large-scale rehearsal space and production facilities for artists and other creatives. With its recent $100 million investment, ELEVATION STUDIOS hopes to be an essential player in the return of live music.

“Artists are earning the majority of their revenue from concert touring,” said ELEVATION STUDIOS Founder/CEO ERIC ELWELL. “The cadence of these tours has broken away from album release cycles, as many musicians and creators put out new material constantly. Meanwhile, the design, complexity, and expense have dramatically increased.

“You need the time you need if you’re going to push the envelope of creativity,” he continued. “If your artist will be flying in a harness 100 feet in the air, you need a place to work this out with safety protocols for the artist, their team, and, equally important, their fans. Custom-design elements are the norm, and must be made safe and reliable before being subjected to ‘zero-fail’ conditions. ELEVATION will be that testing ground. Creative visionaries pushing the boundaries of art and science need a creative sandbox.”

« see more Net News