John Farneda

Plans have been finalized for A Celebration Of Life for longtime AUDACY Triple A WXRT/CHICAGO MD JOHN FARNEDA, who passed away earlier this year.

The event will take place SATURDAY NIGHT, OCTOBER 24th at THE GMAN TAVERN (3740 N Clark Street), which is attached to one of FARNEDA’s favorite night spots, THE METRO.

The celebration is being thrown by FARNEDA’s spouse, FANIE GREEFF, with help from WXRT OM/PD GREG SOLK, WTTS/Indianapolis PD LAURA DUNCAN, THE GMAN’s JOE SHANNAHAN and others.

DUNCAN said, "JOHN's life was a gift to all who knew him. The celebration is a punctuation to the love and giving nature that this beautiful man expressed every day. JOHN touched many lives."





