Ron Alvarez & KC Caldwell Of KC And Ron

COMBINED COMMUNICATIONS INC. Classic Rock KTWS (98.3 THE TWINS)/BEND, OR celebrated the 25th anniversary of the morning duo KC AND RON on JUNE 10th. KC CALDWELL and RON ALVAREZ have been rocking the CENTRAL OREGON airwaves since 1996.

Besides KC AND RON, midday host LESLIE JAMES and afternoon host DENNIS SHAW (D-SHAW) are also approaching three decades on 98.3 THE TWINS. JAMES said, “We are family. We love each other and I think our listeners feel that connection.”

During their time in the mornings, KC AND RON have done everything from vehicle giveaways and turkey-drops to polar-plunges and daily trivia. KTWS GM JEREMY GROH said, “You just don’t see this kind of longevity in broadcasting. Their (KC & RON) partnership and the station as a whole are both true icons in the AMERICAN radio landscape.”

