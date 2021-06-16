Now Via Apple, Too

LUMINARY has joined the rush to offer a paid podcast option via APPLE PODCASTS Subscriptions, making all of its podcasts available via the APPLE app in over 170 countries. The company previously offered its over 30 podcasts, including "UNDER THE SKIN WITH RUSSELL BRAND," "SNAP JUDGMENT PRESENTS: SPOOKED," "THE C-WORD WITH LENA DUNHAM," and "FIASCO," via subscription through its own app.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with APPLE, the house that built podcasting, to bring our original content to millions of listeners across the world,” said CEO SIMON SUTTON.

Co-Founder/Exec. Chairman MATT SACKS added, “When we founded LUNINARY, we believed that supporting premium subscription podcast content was important to listeners and creators alike. Distributing our content on APPLE PODCASTS is a critical step in fulfilling our vision.”

LUMINARY has also acquired a new podcast from TALIB KWELI, DAVE CHAPPELLE, and YASIIN BEY, "THE MIDNIGHT MIRACLE," that began in MAY, and KWELI's existing podcast "PEOPLE'S PARTY, co-produced with UPROXX and CHAPPELLE.

The podcasts, priced at $4.99/month or $34.99/year with a 7-day free trial, will continue to be available through the LUMINARY app as well.

