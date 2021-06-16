Mueller

GENE MUELLER has announced his pending retirement from "WISCONSIN'S MORNING NEWS" on GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV/MILWAUKEE, closing out his radio career after 44 years. MUELLER, who has anchored the morning news block since 2007 after stints at WHBL-A/SHEBOYGAN, WI, WSPT/STEVENS POINT, WI and WQFM and WKTI/MILWAUKEE, said that he will be exiting the show in FEBRUARY 2022.

“As hard as it may be for some to believe, the thrill of getting up at 1:45am each weekday morning has finally worn off after 44 years," said MUELLER, who will continue to work with clients and contribute on an occasional basis to WTMJ. "I hear there’s this thing called ‘sunrise’ that I’d really like to witness in person on a regular basis as I live in a world where there are no deadlines, and every day feels like SATURDAY.”

“GENE has informed and entertained generations of listeners,” said VP/Market Mgr. STEVE WEXLER. “He is beloved by so many people in our community because of the authentic, personal connection he’s made with them over the air and in person. We can’t thank him enough for his years of early wake-ups, his commitment to our stations and our community, and of course, his sense of humor.”

« see more Net News