Fundraiser

AUDACY CHICAGO will air a "What About CHICAGO Radiothon" in partnership with former BEARS player SAM ACHO to benefit ATHLETES FOR JUSTICE and the AUSTIN HARVEST program from 9a (CT) JUNE 23rd through 9a (CT) JUNE 24th.

Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE) afternoon host DANNY PARKINS, who will host the radiothon along with his own show, said, “I hate when people who don’t care about our city ask ‘What about CHICAGO?’ in bad faith. The name ‘What About CHICAGO’ is a defiant response and this radiothon will hopefully highlight what CHICAGO is really about -- a CHICAGO radio station partnering with a CHICAGO charity with a mission to help improve the lives of CHICAGO kids in a CHICAGO neighborhood.”

