Bob Morelli (Photo: Donna Morelli)

LONG ISLAND, NY-based COOL IS FOREVER CONSULTING LLC, owned by former SONY MUSIC RED Pres. BOB MORELLI is celebrating its one year anniversary.

“After a successful 14 years as President of SONY RED, I have happily and smoothly transitioned to the Founder/CEO of my own company, COOL IS FOREVER CONSULTING LLC,” said MORELLI. “Starting in JULY 2020 in the middle of a pandemic was a challenge, but ultimately all worked out excellent. I love helping my clients realize their dreams and contribute to their success.”

Touch base with him at robertpmorelli@gmail.com and see his website at www.coolisforever.net.

« see more Net News