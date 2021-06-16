-
Former Sony Music Red Pres. Bob Morelli Marks The One Year Anniversary Of Cool Is Forever Consulting
June 16, 2021 at 7:05 AM (PT)
LONG ISLAND, NY-based COOL IS FOREVER CONSULTING LLC, owned by former SONY MUSIC RED Pres. BOB MORELLI is celebrating its one year anniversary.
“After a successful 14 years as President of SONY RED, I have happily and smoothly transitioned to the Founder/CEO of my own company, COOL IS FOREVER CONSULTING LLC,” said MORELLI. “Starting in JULY 2020 in the middle of a pandemic was a challenge, but ultimately all worked out excellent. I love helping my clients realize their dreams and contribute to their success.”
Touch base with him at robertpmorelli@gmail.com and see his website at www.coolisforever.net.