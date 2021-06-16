More Football Coming

ENTRAVISION has inked an extension of its Spanish-language radio deal with the NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE through the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The company will air 50 games in 29 markets this season, starting with the NFL Kickoff Game on SEPTEMBER 9th (DALLAS vs. TAMPA BAY). Game coverage includes a 15-minute pre-game show, with SUNDAY broadcasts preceded with a 30-minute analysis show, "PASE COMPLETO," hosted by RICARDO CELIS and TONY NUÑEZ and streamed on FACEBOOK LIVE.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the NFL and bring our listeners the most extensive Spanish language radio broadcast of the NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE,” said ENTRAVISION Pres./COO JEFFERY LIBERMAN. “With the expectation that NFL stadiums will return to full capacity for the 2021 season, the fast-growing Latino fan base is passionately awaiting the start of the season. We have had a great partnership with the NFL, and we will continue to build upon this momentum to provide best-in-class coverage and cross-promotion of the most beloved sports properties in the UNITED STATES.”

“Our partnership with ENTRAVISION is vital as it helps bring NFL football to Spanish speaking fans, one of the fastest growing segments of the NFL fan base,” said NFL CMO TIM ELLIS. “Providing Spanish language calls of a large slate of NFL games including SUNDAY NIGHT and MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL as well as the postseason and the SUPER BOWL, ENTRAVISION will ensure that our Latino fans have access to the NFL.”

