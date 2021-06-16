Partnership Becomes Acquisition

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT has acquired U.K. podcast producer SOMETHIN’ ELSE for an undisclosed price, forming the basis of a new global podcast division. The companies have had a partnership deal in place since early 2020.

SOMETHIN' ELSE Chief Content Officer/Vice Chairman STEVE ACKERMAN and Founder/Exec. Chairman/CEO JEZ NELSON are joining SONY MUSIC to head the company's global podcast content and business development strategy, with ACKERMAN named EVP/Co-Head Global Podcasts, based in NEW YORK, and NELSON with the same title overseeing podcast operations in LONDON. Both will report to Pres./Global Digital Business and U.S. Sales DENNIS KOOKER and Pres./Premium Content A&R TOM MACKAY. SOMETHIN' ELSE's TV and social media operations will be part of SONY U.K,'s 4TH FLOOR CREATIVE division.

“Expanding our relationship with SOMETHIN' ELSE brings their best-in-class capabilities and production expertise fully into the SONY MUSIC family,” said KOOKER in a press release. “Our new global podcast division is key to our plans for a fast-paced expansion in the market, diversifying our creative abilities and providing a home for exciting content that will benefit millions of podcast-lovers around the world.”

“Having collaborated with SOMETHIN' ELSE on a number of hit podcasts, we know how impactful their work has been on shaping the marketplace”, said MACKAY. “Under STEVE and JEZ’s leadership, we can now provide a range of expanded collaboration opportunities for the podcast community globally and focus on growing a robust slate of new in-house projects.”

“We’re delighted to be joining SONY MUSIC at what feels like a critical moment in the growth and acceleration of the global podcast industry,” added ACKERMAN and NELSON in the release. “SOMETHIN' ELSE is known as the leading premium podcasting production company in the UK and our ambition is to harness that drive and creativity to make SONY MUSIC a global market leader. SONY MUSIC is renowned for always putting the artists first in everything they do, and we’ve seen that culture fully embedded in their podcast offering too. That global expertise, artist first culture, and ability to cut through the noise has huge appeal to podcasting talent and we look forward to harnessing that in this new chapter of our business.”

