PODCAST MOVEMENT has announced the winners of scholarships and the sixth group of speakers scheduled to appear at the 2021 conference, scheduled for AUGUST 3-6 at the GAYLORD OPRYLAND HOTEL AND CONVENTION CENTER in NASHVILLE.

Scholarships are being granted to:

NICOLE CHETAUD with REINVENTION BY YOGA

WALDIR FRANZINI with THE WALDIR FRANZINI SHOW

ASHLEY GRAHAM with THE ESPRESSO SHOT

ELI WEINSTEIN with THE DUDE THERAPIST

BRIAN CHAMBERS with NEIGHBORS DON'T KNOCK

MADISON SOARES with THE NOT SO PROFESSIONAL PODCAST

ERICA PENA-VEST with THE ENDLESS SEARCH PODCAST

RICARDO PINEDA with HACKERS DEL TALENTO

ALICIA JENNINGS with EMPOWER HER STORY

KYRA NAVARRETE with RELATABLE WITH ILSA AND KYRA

MUSIC ALLY with RAP IT OUT

ANNA HOLLEY with MURDER WORDS

ANU BHARDWAJ with THE STATE OF WOMEN PODCAST

DIONNE STALLING with LIVING RARE AND AWARE

REGGIE HICKS with BOOMER & THE MILLENNIAL

DANIEL ORJI KALU with COLOUREDBOY_XPERIENCE

KAYLA HAMLETT with KAY with THE GOOD NEWS (KWTGN)

CHYNA FRAZIER with THE FESSUP W/ CHYNA

TONYA MCKENZIE with MY MORNING COFFEE

ALLISON DYCHE with APPALACHIAN DISPATCH

ANOOP TIWARI with A WALK WITHIN

CHRIS HAYES with 30 DAYS OF PODCASTING

MATT MUNDT with THE HOLY SPIRIT PODCAST

KIMBERLY LEWIS with OK THEN PODCAST

SHEILA CORNEA with GUTSY GRACE LEADERSHIP PODCAST

KIMMIKO JAMES with THE BLACK ENTERPRISE NETWORK

KORI TOMELDEN with F*BOMBS AND FEMININITY

SARAH NICOLAS with QUERIES, QUALMS, & QUIRKS

NATE GARRISON with THE EXTRAORDINARY PODCAST

GEORGE EURICO MÁRIO FUSCO with MAIS UMA MILHA - PRA FAZER A DIFERENÇA

The speakers announced in the sixth round include:

ROOSTER TEETH'S THE ROOST PODCAST NETWORK's AJ FELICIANO with "Why Curiosity Drives Podcast Success"

THE STRATEGERIST/GEORGE W. BUSH PRESIDENTIAL CENTER's ANDREW KAUFMANN with "A Bear Hug or a Vise-Grip? Podcasting From Inside an Organization"

VIA PODCAST and NOTIPOD HOY's ARACELY RIVERA and MELVIN RIVERA on "The State of Spanish Language Podcasting"

EVERGREEN PODCASTS' DAVID ALLEN MOSS presenting "Breaking New Ground with Branded Podcasts"

THE DAILY WIRE's JEREMY BOREING on "Deepening the Relationship Between Brands and Content Creators"

A DATE WITH DATELINE's KATIE MITCHELL with "Tuned In to Tuning In: TV Companion Podcasting"

PODCAST NOOR's NOOR TAGOURI on "Diverse Voices: How Podcasts Drive Independent Storytelling and Create New Media Networks"

NEW GEORGIA PROJECT's NSE UFOT and SWING LEFT's TORI TAYLOR with "Building Audiences that Take Action"

LIBSYN's ROB GREENLEE with "TPA: Raising the Volume Together"

LIBSYN's ROB WALCH presenting "Yes That Marketing Advice for Your Podcast is BS - 2021"

THE IMAGINE NEIGHBORHOOD's SCOTTY ISERI on "Podcasting about Race and Equity for Children"

SPOKE MEDIA's TK DUTES on "Navigating People-First Podcasting: Treating People Well and Making Good Shit"

