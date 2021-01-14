Disposes Of Two More Cases

The FCC has proposed a $1,500 fine against WORDS OF HOPE MEDIA for a late license renewal application for low power FM KRWH-LP/SIOUX FALLS, SD. The licensee, which filed the application on JANUARY 14, 2021, a month-and-a-half late, said that its President DRAGO PROFIR was ill and did not see the notification from the Commission until his return JANUARY 13th.

The Commission also entered into a Consent Decree with B&C BROADCASTING LTD. settling the issue of failing to comply with online public file rules at KZWA/MOSS BLUFF, LA. The agreement settles the matter with no fine but requiring creation and implementation of a compliance plan, clearing the way for the station's license renewal.

« see more Net News