Former SPOTIFY Global Head of Country Music Programming JOHN MARKS has launched a consulting firm focused on artist development, streaming strategies, A&R selection and strategies, and serving as a liaison to the industry.

MARKS left SPOTIFY in MARCH after nearly five and a half years (NET NEWS 3/31). Prior to SPOTIFY, he was Sr. Dir./Country Programming at SIRIUSXM for five years, following a long career in terrestrial radio at KSON/SAN DIEGO and other stations.

He revealed the details of his new venture while appearing on “The ZAK KUHN Show” podcast YESTERDAY (6/15), where he also discussed his departure from SPOTIFY. Listen here.

His website is here. Reach him at info@johnmarks.me.

