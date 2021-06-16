-
Former Spotify Executive John Marks Launches Consulting Firm
-
Former SPOTIFY Global Head of Country Music Programming JOHN MARKS has launched a consulting firm focused on artist development, streaming strategies, A&R selection and strategies, and serving as a liaison to the industry.
MARKS left SPOTIFY in MARCH after nearly five and a half years (NET NEWS 3/31). Prior to SPOTIFY, he was Sr. Dir./Country Programming at SIRIUSXM for five years, following a long career in terrestrial radio at KSON/SAN DIEGO and other stations.
He revealed the details of his new venture while appearing on “The ZAK KUHN Show” podcast YESTERDAY (6/15), where he also discussed his departure from SPOTIFY. Listen here.
His website is here. Reach him at info@johnmarks.me.