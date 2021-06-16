-
StreamElements x It Gets Better – Together To Create Safer Online Spaces For The LGBTQ+ Community
-
STREAMELEMENTS, a tech platform powering over 1.1 million digital content creators across TWITCH, YOUTUBE LIVE, and FACEBOOK GAMING, is joining forces with the IT GETS BETTER project, a non-profit launched by columnist DAN SAVAGE and his partner TERRY MILLER that strives to uplift, empower, and connect LGBTQ+ young people around the globe. Together, they've announced their PRIDE celebration plans to honor and support the LGBTQ+ community all year long, working to create safer and more inclusive online spaces for the LGBTQ+ community and address ongoing concerns about online bullying.
As part of the campaign, STREAMELEMENTS is:
- Donating $25,000 to the organization and 100% of the proceeds from PRIDE-themed merch
- Collaborating with and commissioning graphics from LGBTQ+ artists, which will be used on special merch items for charity and shared with the broader streaming community to use in their individual merch stores
- Creating special overlays and alerts that feature PRIDE-themed art for livestreamers to use on their channels
- Spotlighting LGBTQ+ creators throughout the month
Click below to watch a short video showcasing STREAMELEMENTS' PRIDE plans.