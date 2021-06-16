Stronger Together

STREAMELEMENTS, a tech platform powering over 1.1 million digital content creators across TWITCH, YOUTUBE LIVE, and FACEBOOK GAMING, is joining forces with the IT GETS BETTER project, a non-profit launched by columnist DAN SAVAGE and his partner TERRY MILLER that strives to uplift, empower, and connect LGBTQ+ young people around the globe. Together, they've announced their PRIDE celebration plans to honor and support the LGBTQ+ community all year long, working to create safer and more inclusive online spaces for the LGBTQ+ community and address ongoing concerns about online bullying.

As part of the campaign, STREAMELEMENTS is:

Donating $25,000 to the organization and 100% of the proceeds from PRIDE-themed merch

Collaborating with and commissioning graphics from LGBTQ+ artists, which will be used on special merch items for charity and shared with the broader streaming community to use in their individual merch stores

Creating special overlays and alerts that feature PRIDE-themed art for livestreamers to use on their channels

Spotlighting LGBTQ+ creators throughout the month

Click below to watch a short video showcasing STREAMELEMENTS' PRIDE plans.

