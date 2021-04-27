'Consultant Tips: Protecting Your Most Valuable Asset: You'

There's been a number of social media posts lately from people in all aspects of the audio and content industry talking about the demise of traditional radio, including and especially the lack of opportunity, pay and diverse leadership. According to MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE', we've got a lot of work to do to turn the negative perception of the business into a positive. In the meantime, she offers advice on how to protect your biggest asset: YOU in the business in this week's "Consultant Tips."

