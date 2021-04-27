Subscriptions More Prevalent

EDISON RESEARCH's Share of Ear study of audio consumption shows 47% of all Americans age 13 and older subscribing to at least one paid audio service, doubling the percentage from 2015. The growth runs across several subscription services, including SPOTIFY Premium, APPLE MUSIC, PANDORA Premium/Plus, SIRIUSXM and AUDIBLE.

“While much of this doubling of the numbers is the redirection of money that was going to physical music formats to music streaming subscriptions, there is also the trend of more people paying to avoid commercials,” said EDISON Pres. LARRY ROSIN. “I have to believe that we will see more subscription efforts in the future, particularly from radio companies.

“BAUER MEDIA in the U.K. recently launched a subscription radio service that offers commercial-free versions of their radio brands and other content. I would think such efforts are likely to be launched in the U.S. as well.”

Read more here.

« see more Net News