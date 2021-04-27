Melissa Maxx

Former Rock and Alternative Radio personality MELISSA MAXX has released a new e-book called "Mindfulness For People Who Suck at Being Mindful" which is available now via AMAZON.

MAXX is a former radio host at WBCN/BOSTON, KLOS/LOS ANGELES, and WSFS (THE SHARK)/MIAMI and TV host for "Tiny House Builders" on HGTV who spent over two decades working in Rock radio and TV interviewing musicians and celebrities from GUNS N’ ROSES to BEN AFFLECK.

Now MAXX has written an e-book which presents six shifts we can all use to make mindful choices, reclaim our power and lead more fulfilling lives. In the book MAXX writes, "The words mindfulness, spirituality, and personal development may make you roll your eyes, break out in hives, or at the very least, a bit squirmy. Images of monks, gurus, or hippies may come to mind. Would you be surprised to know that there's a place for mindfulness for the rest of us? A place that doesn't involve robes, mountaintops and beads.”

In writing the e-book, MAXX told ALL ACCESS, "I want there to be a tie between who I was and who I am. MELISSA MAXX is now a little bit mindful and a little bit rock-n' roll."

For more info on MAXX and her new e-book check out her BLOG, YOUTUBE channel, and TWITTER page.





