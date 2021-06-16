Maroun To Leave 'Matty In The Morning'

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WXKS (KISS 108)/Boston's Co-host on MATTY IN THE MORNING, REBEKAH "BEX" MAROUN, has made it official and is leaving the station after an on-air incident in which she suffered the wrath of Host MATTY SIEGEL.

MAROUN, Co-host/Executive Producer, announced WEDNESDY (6/16), she would be leaving KISS 108 to move home to her native PHILADELPHIA.

According to THE BOSTON GLOBE, MAROUN’s departure comes amid a turbulent month for MATTY IN THE MORNING. On MAY 19th, SIEGEL walked off the show and threatened to quit after claiming station management told him to tone down his commentary on pop star DEMI LOVATO, who had come out as non-binary.

SIEGEL told BOSTON.COM MAY 19th, "I’m against her binary thing; I think she’s a troubled woman and a lot of young people are taking her seriously, and it bothers me. But of course, it’s a comedy show, so I did it in the context of jokes."

He added, “We were having fun with it, and my boss called up and said that I’d crossed the line and they didn’t want me talking about it anymore. I responded by saying, ‘If I can’t talk about what I’m thinking at this point in my career, I don’t want to be on the radio anymore.’”

SIEGEL returned to the show the next day stating station management asked him not to quit and that he was told he had “full support” and the “freedom to say what I want.” Near the end of the MAY 20 show, SIEGEL criticized MAROUN for not posting audio from the MAY 19th episode on the KISS 108 website.

MAROUN responded, “That was not my decision. That is a decision that comes from way above me. I’m just doing my job.”

SIEGEL then criticized iHEARTMEDIA, before turning his venom back to MAROUN, saying, “Don’t you ever do that. You work for me.”

In her decision to leave the city and show, MAROUN said, “When I moved to BOSTON, I wanted to make it home, and I wanted to be here, and spend the rest of my life here. And honestly, when COVID hit, everything in my life sort of changed. I realized how much I missed my family and my friends and being surrounded by the people that I wanted to be close to.”

