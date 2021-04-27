Format Change

On MONDAY (6/14), NRG MEDIA flipped the switch, and formats at WMQA (KOOL 95.9) MINOCQUA, WI from Classic Hits to AC.

After a 12-year run, the station is now branded as 95.9 THE ISLAND.

NRG NORTHWOODS Market Mgr. SHANE SPARKS tells ALL ACCESS, “’The Island’ comes from the fact that MINOCQUA’s nickname is ‘The Island City.’”

LOCAL RADIO NETWORK is programming the station, with the incomparable JOHN TESH covering nights.

