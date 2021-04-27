Bob Dylan (Photo: Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com)

Livestreamer VEEPS is presenting BOB DYLAN in an exclusive concert performance, "Shadow Kingdom," on SUNDAY, JULY 18th at 2p (PT), showcasing the artist in an intimate setting as he presents renditions of songs from his extensive body of work created especially for this event. Tickets are $25 and access to this concert event will remain for 48 hours after the initial airing. Tickets went on-sale yesterday at bobdylan.veeps.com.

"Shadow Kingdom" will mark the artist’s first concert performance since DECEMBER 2019, after his planned tours were cancelled due to the global pandemic, along with those of virtually every other touring artist. It will also be DYLAN’s first performance since the release of his universally acclaimed album, "Rough And Rowdy Ways," which debuted in the Top 10 in 16 countries, and was the artist’s 18th studio album to debut in the U.S. Top 10. It also debuted at #1 on BILLBOARD’s Top Album Sales Chart.

VEEPS co-founder JOEL MADDEN, formerly of the pop-punk band GOOD CHARLOTTE, “It’s an incredible honor and a high point for us all at VEEPS to have the opportunity to be working with BOB DYLAN, and to be a part of what is sure to be a truly special and historic performance, not only as professionals, but as music fans too."

VEEPS has previously livestreamed such events as the 50th anniversary concert of PATTI SMITH and LENNY KAYE.

