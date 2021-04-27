'Free Beer And Hot Wings'

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' “Free Beer And Hot Wings” is the new morning show for CUMULUS MEDIA Rock KKEG-FM (THE KEG)/FAYETTEVILLE, AR; NORTHEAST BROADCASTING COMPANY Rock WWMP (ROCK 103.3)/BURLINGTON, VT, and LITTLE FALLS RADIO CORP. Rock KFML/ST. CLOUD, MN.

CUMULUS FAYETTEVILLE and FORT SMITH, AR VP/Market Manager DALE DANIELS commented, “NORTHWEST ARKANSAS loves 'Free Beer And Hot Wings' in the morning and THE KEG all day.”

Said GREGG "FREE BEER" DANIELS, “It’s always so exciting to be on with new stations and know that they are putting their faith in us. And to have the chance to meet new listeners and expand into new communities!”

The show is based in GRAND RAPIDS, MI and is now heard in 55 markets including NASHVILLE, BUFFALO, ALBANY, NY, WILKDS BARRE, PA, and GREEN BAY, WI.

To find out more about the show's avails visit www.compassmedianetworks.com. To affiliate call DOUG INGOLD at (310) 242-8746 or email dingold@compassmedianetworks.com..

