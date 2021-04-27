David Guetta (Photo: Ellen van Unwerth)

DAVID GUETTA has entered into a new agreement with WARNER MUSIC. The worldwide pact sees WARNER MUSIC acquire GUETTA’s recorded music catalogue from the last two decades, as well as ink a new deal for future recordings.

GUETTA said, “I’m super excited about the new music I’m working on. And even more excited that I have started to play all this new music live to my fans again and they are loving it. This is the right time to renew my creative partnership with my trusted team at WARNER MUSIC. This deal is about having the best people around me to ensure I can keep innovating with exciting new projects, while also working my extensive catalogue and continuing to build my career.”





