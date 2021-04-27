Shattuck

BOSTON radio veteran TOM SHATTUCK is joining AUDACY News-Talk WTIC-A/HARTFORD for 10a-2p (ET) weekdays, beginning JUNE 17th. The addition of SHATTUCK, most recently Senior Editor of the LOWELL SUN and formerly a producer at News-Talk WTKK and WRKO-A/BOSTON and the online BOSTON HERALD RADIO, mostly fills the gaps left by the departure of Pastor WILL MAROTTI and the end of "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW"; morning co-host BRIAN SHACTMAN will host the 9-10a hour solo under the title "EXTRA TIME WITH BRIAN," while TODD FEINBURG's afternoon show moves up an hour ro 2-6p.

“Radio is best when it is local, when we can discuss and look at the local issues affecting our listeners” said SVP/Market Mgr. STEPHANIE PERL. “Being able to expand our local weekday programming further separates WTIC from other radio stations in the state and we look forward to unveiling this new slate of content to our audience.”

“WTIC has been serving the people of CONNECTICUT for almost one hundred years and I’m truly honored to be given the opportunity to contribute to the legacy of this great station,” said SHATTUCK. “These are extraordinary times and I look forward to talking about our politics and culture with the thoughtful, astute WTIC audience.”

