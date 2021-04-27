Garrett

Funeral services have been set in NASHVILLE for former Country WRNS/GREENVILLE, N.C. PD/afternoon host TOMMY "GARRETT" HARMON, who passed away on JUNE 5th in FRANKLIN, TN at the age of 46 (NET NEWS 6/7).

Visitation and service will both be held on SATURDAY, JUNE 26th at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME (3009 COLUMBIA AVE., FRANKLIN, TN). The visitation is 10–11a (CT), immediately followed by the service. More details here. There will also be a celebration of life in his native KANSAS CITY on TUESDAY, JULY 13th.

Survivors include his parents, three children, a sister and his former wife. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL.

GARRETT worked at RENDA BROADCASTING Country WWGR/Ft. MYERS, FL, in evenings, and then mornings before joining WRNS as MD in 2004. He was elevated to APD in 2007 and PD in 2011, before departing the station in 2015. Also a songwriter, GARRETT had a publishing deal with BLUE GUITAR MUSIC and, more recently, he was affiliated with M-PACT MUSIC GROUP and M-PACT VOICE PRODUCTIONS in the NASHVILLE area.





