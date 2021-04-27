Ingram, Allegretta

The VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY Athletics department has named TULANE Dir. of Broadcasting ANDREW ALLEGRETTA as Dir./Radio Broadcasting and football and baseball radio play-by-play announcer, and has promoted former CUMULUS Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE "WAKE UP ZONE" co-host KEVIN INGRAM to Dir./Digital Operations. ALLEGRETTA will also call men's and women's basketball on cable network SEC NETWORK+' INGRAM will continue as men's basketball play-by-play voice and football sideline reporter and will call baseball on SEC NETWORK+.

“We are very excited to welcome ANDREW and KEVIN into these roles, as they will be the voices for the next great chapter of VANDERBILT Athletics,” said VANDERBILT Vice Chancellor for Athletics and University Affairs and Athletic Diretor CANDICE LEE. “They bring great experience and enthusiasm to VANDERBILT, along with a unique appreciation for where we are, and where we are headed. I also want to thank TOMMY MCCLELLAND for his leadership as we reimagined our approach to radio and digital content to allow us to provide even more entertaining and engaging coverage of our student-athletes.”

“We were both humbled and overwhelmed by the incredible interest we received nationally to join our broadcasting team,” said Deputy Athletic Dir. for External Affairs and Revenue Generation TOMMY MCCLELLAND. “The talented duo of ANDREW and KEVIN gives us a core team that is second to none among our peers. The broadcasting profession is evolving, and we must evolve with it. Between our traditional radio broadcast and an ever-growing desire for digital content, we will now have two talented anchors allowing us to meet the needs of COMMODORE Nation with the highest caliber of content across our platforms.”

The COMMODORES' multimedia rights are held by LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE.

