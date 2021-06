Larsen

ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA Adult Hits CHTT (JACK 103.1)/VICTORIA, BC PD/morning co-host DAVID LARSEN died last FRIDAY (6/11) of cancer at 62.

LARSEN was named JACK 103.1 as PD and co-host in mornings with HEATHER BACKMAN for the format's relaunch in 2019; he previously co-hosted mornings at Classic Rock CKKO (K96.3)/KELOWNA, BC with TONY PEYTON for ten years

