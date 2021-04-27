Radio Deal

SACRAMENTO KINGS basketball will continue on longtime flagship BONNEVILLE Sports KHTK (SPORTS 1140)/SACRAMENTO under a new longterm deal that includes streaming rights within 75 miles of GOLDEN 1 CENTER. The KINGS have aired on KHTK since 1994.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with KHTK, providing an incomparable experience for the best fans in the NBA,” said KINGS Pres./Business Operations JOHN RINEHART. “KHTK brings a shared passion for the community and their broadcast not only paints the picture of game action but also provides a high level of entertainment for listeners.”

“We are excited to continue our relationship with the SACRAMENTO KINGS for years to come,” said BONNEVILLE SACRAMENTO SVP/Market Manager STEVE COTTINGIM. “BONNEVILLE’s commitment to our local community continues to make KHTK the perfect home for our SACRAMENTO KINGS.”

PD JASON ROSS added, “Having the opportunity to work on the radio broadcasts for the team and to work for the radio station, I feel the passion of this fan base and the community.”

