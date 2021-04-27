Broadcast deal renewed

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) announced TODAY (6/17) that it has extended its broadcast agreement with ABC through 2026, retaining its deal with the network to air three annual specials, the fall “THE CMA AWARDS,” summer’s “CMA FEST” and the holiday “CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS.”

The deal extension will make ABC the home of the “CMA AWARDS” for 20 consecutive years. The show first aired on the network in 2006.

“Continuing our long-standing relationship with CMA is a top priority and opportunity,” said WALT DISNEY TELEVISION EVP/Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment ROB MILLS. “Together, we bring unforgettable experiences to our audiences that capture the heart and soul of the Country music community. We look forward to delivering many more memorable moments with celebrated icons as well as aspirational artists and are proud to be the home for these incredible and distinguished specials.”

“Over the past 15 years, we have built a true partnership with ABC, and we are thrilled to continue our relationship through 2026,” said CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN. “As television viewers are now consuming content in so many new and exciting ways, we are eager to work with the entire ABC team on creating additional paths to bring Country music to audiences everywhere. As our genre continues to evolve and broaden, we look to this partnership as a key driver in expanding Country music’s reach.”

While no price tag was disclosed, the deal is valued at $22 million annually according to TheWrap.com, which also reported YESTERDAY that DISNEY would likely enlist its streaming services, HULU and DISNEY+, to support the awards as broadcast ratings decline (NET NEWS 6/16).





« see more Net News