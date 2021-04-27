New Initiative

THE AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION (AMA) announced TODAY (6/17) the formation of a committee that is addressing issues of inclusivity, representation and identity within the AMERICANA community. The committee began meeting regularly in FEBRUARY.

The advisory board members include BRANDI CARLILE (artist), GARTH FUNDIS (producer, President/AMA Board of Directors), COURTNEY GREGG (CARNIVAL MUSIC), DAVID MACIAS (THIRTY TIGERS), JACQUELYN MARUSHKA (MARUSHKA MEDIA), LEYLA MCCALLA (artist), ALLISON RUSSELL (artist) and SHANNON SANDERS (BMI/producer). AMA Exec. Dir. JED HILLY and Mgr./Marketing and Member Relations ANNA LEE WILLIAMS will serve as facilitators.

Further, the AMA has launched an "ALL AMERICANA" themed social media campaign, and will present conference panels spotlighting BLACK, HISPANIC/LATINE and LGBTQ+ voices during the 2021 AMERICANAFEST. Its new identity statement says, “All Colors. All Genders. All Abilities. All Sizes. All Orientations. All Identities. All Americana.”

HILLY said, “This committee was formed as an imperfect response to a heard need. It is a group that was established with people who have the insight and rapport to meet this moment. Our intention is to continue to instill appreciation, understanding and unity through the celebration of what makes our tapestry so colorful.”

Learn more about the initiative here.









