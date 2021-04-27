Taylor Moves On

REPUBLIC RECORDS VP/Adult Formats CHRISTIAN TAYLOR has announced that today (6/17) is his last day with the company.

TAYLOR said, "Today is my last day with REPUBLIC RECORDS. The past 10 years have been an amazing ride, breaking some of the biggest artists in the world and making lifelong friends along the way. I’ll always have fond memories of my time with the best team in the business and I look forward to whatever the next chapter is for me."

CHRISTIAN TAYLOR looks forward to hearing from you at 713-572-5709 or via email.





« see more Net News