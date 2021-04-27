McCartney Celebrates June 18th Birthday

PAUL MCCARTNEY will celebrate his birthday on JUNE 18th with a weekend full of special programming on THE BEATLES CHANNEL (Ch. 18). Paul will take fans track-by-track through his RAM album for its 50th Anniversary at 11a (ET). The channel will also air other specials dedicated to PAUL all weekend long, including a fan-voted countdown of his songs, playlists from MARY and STELLA MCCARTNEY, and much more. MARY will also guest DJ JUNE 18th, at 5p (ET) and STELLA at 7p (ET).





